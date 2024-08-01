Watch Blizzard talk Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR effect, and what's happening to Uniques here today

Today, we have a date with Blizzard developers. Ahead of the launch of Diablo 4 Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes, which was officially revealed yesterday, Blizzard will be discussing a few more items of interest and some changes coming with the new season.

Generally, today’s livestream is going to cover lessons learned from the Season 5 PTR, held in July, and how it affected the final version of Season 5 that all players will get to experience next week.

This is admittedly somewhat less interesting than past season reveal streams, if only because Blizzard elected to drop all the official information two days ahead of the show. Still, the developer has been teasing some wild changes to the game’s Uniques, and the streams are generally great at providing more nitty-gritty details.

This is especially interesting for Season of the Infernal Hordes, too, as it’s going to add over 50 new Legendary and Unique pieces of gear to the game, so the focus on buffing Uniques is certainly on point. Season 5’s main quest also revolves around a new endgame co-op activity designed to, well, be another source of great loot.

Today’s livestream begins at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, and you’ll be able to catch it live on Diablo’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter as always. For this one, we have Lead class designer Adam Jackson (whose segment will be the longest), alongside other members of the development team.

We have the Twitch player embedded below, and we’ll be back after the stream to recap what was discussed.

Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes kicks off on Tuesday, August 6.