Diablo 4 patch change could make it easier to find Forgotten Altars, or you could pet Dorian the Raven instead

Things have been a little quiet in the realm of Diablo 4 of late. Blizzard continued releasing updates after the launch of Season of Witchcraft, but they mostly revolved around fixing bugs - some of which were introduced with the new season.

That changed this week, however, thanks to a new update that actually made a couple of welcome tweaks, and even reversed a change that had been annoying a few players.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Patch 2.1.2 arrived on Tuesday in Diablo 4. The bulk of the changes has to do with the new season. The big one is the addition of a new Nightmare Dungeon Affix that’s specifically designed to guarantee a Forgotten Altar will spawn in that dungeon.

From now until the end of the season, this Affix will be an option that could roll on Nightmare Dungeon Sigils, meaning it won’t be on every Sigil you find.

Forgotten Altars were introduced with Season of Witchcraft, and they’re required to unlock some of the rarer Witchcraft Powers. They can be found in any normal dungeon - and Blizzard even upped their spawn rate post-launch, but some players are still missing a few because the system is reliant on RNG.

Another neat addition in this week’s patch is the ability to pet Dorian the Raven. Dorian is another Season of Witchcraft newcomer, though you can only unlock it as part of the battle pass. It's a pet that helps you pick up materials and Gold.

Twilight Warding, a Witchcraft Power that Blizzard disabled because it caused damage to the player casting it, is back, too.

In the previous major patch, Blizzard made one big change that affected a lot of Druid players. The developer simply made it so the player can’t move while casting Lacerate, which didn’t go down well, so it’s been reverted in 2.1.2.

Diablo 4 is currently hosting the latest edition of Mother’s Blessing. This is the most rewarding version of the event yet, as it includes gear, and not just XP/Gold. The event is live until Tuesday, February 25.