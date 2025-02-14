Diablo 4's not-so-double-XP event returns next week with a big change

Mother’s Blessing, Diablo 4’s bonus XP and Gold event - though not quite double - is returning next week. For all intents and purposes, however, it’s the game’s version of Call of Duty’s well-known double everything events.

Something is different about this version, however, and it all has to do with the currently ongoing Season of Witchcraft.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Firstly, Mother’s Blessing returns Tuesday, February 18 and will be live in-game for one week, wrapping up the following Tuesday, February 25. Once it goes live, the event’s bonuses will be automatically active for all players across all Realms and World Tiers. They stack with any other XP or Gold-boosting you might have, too, such as from Elixirs, Incense and Seasonal Urns.

Now, the reason this next one is interesting is that it adds gear to the offering for the first time. The standard version of Mother’s Blessing offers a 35% increase in XP, and a 50% Gold increase (multiplicative). On top of that, this next one will also grant players a Gift of the Tree cache each time they return a Grim Favor.

Caches contain random pieces of gear, weapons as well as gems and crafting materials, effectively making the grind easier. This is especially relevant this season because the entirety of the Seasonal Journey revolves around the Tree of Whispers and its caches, meaning you’d be doing those anyway, and earning a bonus cache every time.

It is worth noting, however, that the bonus cache will always be a Collection of Chaos, so you won’t get to optimise the resulting gear. Still, it’s a pretty generous bonus that rewards you for what you’re already doing.

Season 7 has been well received by players so far. While the core changes, features, and new quest have garnered praise, veteran players are even happier about a few undocumented changes that really help improve the game’s quality of life.