Diablo 4's Mother's Blessing event returns for an entire week, except it's broken right now

This has been a decent Gamescom so far for Diablo 4. We got our first look at AI companions, the Mercenaries, as part of Opening Night Live, and anyone in attendance in Cologne can try the new Vessel of Hatred feature alongside the Spiritborn class.

Blizzard wanted to include those of us staying at home, too, so the developer announced a new Mother’s Blessing event that runs alongside Gamescom week. It was supposed to start yesterday with the show’s kick-off, but that sadly didn’t happen.

Mother’s Blessing, if you’re unfamiliar, is Diablo 4’s version of the double XP events you’re used in many other games. You don’t quite earn double the amount of XP, but it’s a major boost nonetheless. As always, this week’s event was supposed to give all players 35% more XP, and 50% more Gold. The bonuses are multiplicative, too, so they add up pretty quickly.

The event was supposed to run from August 20 to August 27, but as anyone who tried logging in yesterday will tell you, it didn’t actually go live. Blizzard revealed on the announcement page that an issue has caused the event’s start to be delayed.

“We'll update you with more information once a fix has been implemented. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the developer wrote.

When Mother’s Blessing goes live properly, you can also expect all the bonuses to stack with Elixirs and the Seasonal Progression’s Urn of Aggression. Combined, they can really speed up your XP and Gold earn rate, which is pretty wild considering Season 5 already has some of the fastest levelling curves we’ve seen in Diablo 4 so far.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Mother’s Blessing affects both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms, so everyone gets to enjoy those bonuses.