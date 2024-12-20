Diablo 4 is free to play until the new year on everything, and you can even try out the new Spiritborn class

While the core ARPG community may be busy arguing the merits of Path of Exile 2 right now; how challenging (and sometimes downright unfair) it can be, and how much it is and isn’t like Diablo, casual players likely don’t care much about all that.

What may turn their heads, however - at least, the way Blizzard sees it, is a chance to play Diablo 4 for free while everyone is off for the holidays.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Blizzard has once again brought back the Diablo 4 trial. This particular iteration is one of the more generous, as it lets people who don’t own the game play the base campaign, and try out the new Spiritborn class (from Vessel of Hatred).

The trial is available across PC (Battlenet), PlayStation, and Xbox, which is a nice change from some of the PC-limited trials of the past. The trial is available right now all the way until Friday, January 3, to cover the Christmas and New Year’s Eve break.

Diablo 4 is also on sale up to 40% off across all platforms, giving you another reason to turn that free trial into a full purchase, should you think it’s worth it. All your progress will carry over, too. As a reminder, the base game of Diablo 4 is also part of Game Pass on PC and Xbox.

It’s the perfect time to test your mettle against the armies of Hell 🔥



For a limited-time, play #DiabloIV and the new expansion class on Xbox, PlayStation and Battle net for free.



Try for free: https://t.co/vK38qiXDoh pic.twitter.com/4SgLFTBgTo — Diablo (@Diablo) December 19, 2024