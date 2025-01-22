Diablo 4's first free trial of 2025 is here just in time for the new season; and you can even try the definitely-not-nerfed new class

Diablo 4’s seventh season, Season of Witchcraft, went live Tuesday alongside another major gameplay update. New seasons in Diablo 4, much like they can in other live service games, represent new beginnings for players, and since everyone has to create a new character to take part in the new content, everyone is (roughly) on the same playing field.

Which also means now would be a really good time to return to the game, or - as Blizzard is hoping you would - buy and play it for the first time.

Diablo 4 free trials have historically been plentiful, and there’s almost always one that goes live with a new season or major patch. This all makes sense, of course, but what can be frustrating is that you can’t usually count on the trial being available on every platform, which screws over groups of players who aren’t all on the same platform.

Regardless, Blizzard just announced the latest Diablo 4 trial, available only on PC through BattleNet - meaning no Steam or consoles. The trial is live now through Tuesday, January 28. It includes the base game, and even the ability to try out the Vessel of Hatred expansions’ new class, the Spiritborn.

Your character level will be capped, meaning you won’t be able to experience much of the narrative of the main campaign - or any of the new story chapter in Vessel of Hatred - but you won't be limited in where you can go in the world, so feel free to explore.

Though it did get hit with the nerf hammer, the Spiritborn remains one of the strongest classes in Diablo 4 in Season 7, if not the strongest still. You might wanna start with a Spiritborn if you end up downloading the trial.

All your progress will carry over, of course, if you decide to buy the full game. To help nudge you towards that decision, Blizzard also has both Diablo 4, and Vessel of Hatred on discount. You can even get the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle at 40% off, which is a pretty good deal for the two of them.