Diablo 4 is free to play this weekend on Steam, and Blizzard keeps creating more reasons to convince you to dive in

It’s pretty easy to be excited about Diablo 4 right now. The game is currently in its best form ever, following the fundamental loot and itemisation overhaul from Season 4, and the new endgame activities and quality of life improvements that arrived with Season 5.

Over the horizon, we’re anticipating yet another major shakeup in the form of Season 6, which kicks off alongside the release of the game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. So it makes sense that Blizzard would want new players to jump into the game right now, and the developer timed this particular free weekend especially well.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over on Steam, Diablo 4 is currently free to play from now until Tuesday, August 27. The free trial also coincides with a big, 40% off discount on the standard edition of the game. Apart from all the gameplay, systemic and mechanical changes Diablo 4 received over the last few months, the timing of this trial is especially good for one other reason.

The trial runs alongside the Mother’s Blessing event, which boosts XP earn rate by 35%, and Gold drop rate by 50%. The event was initially bugged, but Blizzard later fixed it, so you can jump in without worrying about the bonuses not counting.

For even more loot showers, Blizzard also decided to bring back March of the Goblins, another in-game event that everyone loves. Sadly, this one doesn’t kick off until after the end of the free weekend and Mother’s Blessing.

March of the Goblins, as the name suggests, increases the number of Treasure Goblins in the game, and ups the chances of players encountering them. Don’t be surprised to see two or three of them at the same time. You’ll also come across more Greed Shrines, and you’ll even spot plenty of the buggers after slaying the Avarice the Gold-Cursed World Boss.

March of the Goblins kicks off August 27, and will be online until September 3 - that’s a whole week of increased goblin encounters.