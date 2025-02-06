Diablo 4 player jumps 60 levels in one minute standing still, after using a farming trick I thought Blizzard had fixed already

Things are going fairly smoothly in the realm of Diablo 4 right now. Season of Witchcraft is enjoyable, and so far, doesn’t appear to have any major issues. Blizzard just released a new patch, too, to add some new UI elements for Headhunts and adjust the power of some of the witchcraft abilities.

The hardcore players who are already on their second and third alts, however, may have accidentally discovered a neat farming trick that will make the process of levelling up those alts a lot faster.

Reddit user Last_Garage_2346 shared a video of, well, something of a dirty farming tactic that got their Rogue alt from level one all the way to the level 60 cap in just a minute while standing still. How they did this isn’t entirely new, and it’s actually something Blizzard previously addressed.

The Reddit user kept on grinding Whispers on their main Barbarian character until they saved up 30 reward caches without redeeming them. Since Stash is shared between characters, they stuck them in there, and jumped to their newly-created Rogue alt to open all 30 of them there.

Usually, that process gives you enough XP to push you along, but with 30 endgame caches, the XP rewards add up. What’s far more interesting, however, is that despite the caches being rewards for his Barbarian, they dropped Rogue gear.

This is something of an unintended behaviour, and Blizzard actually made it a point to take it out in a patch last year. It’s not clear if its return is the result of a bug, or some other reason. Setting aside the massive XP gain in such a short span of time, the real prize here is that the chests rewarded enough 750-800 gear to make for a full set, which would typically take you some grinding to put together. They even got Glyphs, and Tempering Manuals out of them.

Last_Garage_2346 said that they spent around two-to-three hours of farming to save up those 30 Whisper caches. This is particularly effective in Season of Witchcraft because its core farming loop relies on Whisper farming/caches, so you’re effectively doing two grinds at once.

It’s worth keeping in mind that, because Witchcraft Powers are account-wide, every alt you create afterwards will start out with them levelled up to their current level, which is itself a massive boost. This is also why, while this tactic is clever, it’s not as effective as it could be. Any player with sufficiently levelled Witch Powers could get a similar boost by simply creating an alt, dropping down a difficulty level or two, equipping said powers and going on a few farming runs.

Regardless, it’s pretty interesting to see that old trick return, and will be more interesting whether or not Blizzard ends up patching it.