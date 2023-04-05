Diablo 4 developer diary delves into the endgame

Blizzard has released a developer diary, and in it, the Diablo 4 team discusses endgame progression.

As you advance through the story, you will unlock plenty of activities that provide significant player progression thanks to a variety of experiences in which to take part.

Countless new challenges await in the massive Diablo 4 endgame.

After finishing the campaign, you can participate in higher-difficulty World Tiers by completing Capstone Dungeons, where your character will find more loot and advantages.

The endgame also features more opportunities to refine your character using the Paragon System, which goes beyond the initial Skill Tree to make your character build unique. Choose a path and pick which boons and glyphs you want to pursue based on play style.

You will also add to the Codex of Power by finding Aspects hidden in dungeons. Take these found items and turn them into more powerful legendary items.

Want a challenge? Turn a dungeon into one of nightmares. With over 120 dungeons in Sanctuary, any one of them can become a Nightmare Dungeon. To activate, use Nightmare Sigils to more difficult objectives and challenges to the dungeon of your choice.

Once the campaign has been finished, you will find more powerful monsters roaming the place. Should you defeat these monsters in Helltide areas, you will be rewarded with shards that can be used to purchase big rewards at caches.

You can also collect bounties at the Tree of Whispers called Whispers of the Dead. Once you have completed a bounty, return to the tree and receive a large reward cache.

For those who like a bit of PvP, you can compete in the Fields of Hatred area or complete tasks to collect shards to be purified in town. Purified shard holders will be rewarded, but beware: all players venturing into the Fields are at risk as other players are looking for a bit of PvP.

Diablo 4 will continue to be updated long after launch, so expect more fun to be had in Sanctuary down the line.

The game is out on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.