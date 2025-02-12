Dexter: Resurrection continues to build an impressive cast with a Game of Thrones alum, and it sounds like he's almost guaranteed to be killed off

The cast of Dexter: Resurrection is looking more and more impressive, as now Game of Thrones' own Peter Dinklage joins the cast.

It was just reported last month that the iconic Uma Thurman, best known for her role in Kill Bill, had joined the cast of Dexter sequel series Resurrection, and now, as reported by Deadline, another big name has joined the cast: Peter Dinklage. You'll obviously best know Dinklage for his time on Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister, but he's also appeared in films like X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as, if impermanently, the original Destiny. An official synopsis for Dexter: Resurrection hasn't been revealed yet, but Deadline was able to share some details about Dinklage's character.

Dinklage will apparently be playing Leon Prater, who Deadline describes as "a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue." It's also believed that Dinklage will be the main antagonist for the season, and if you ask me, all of that sounds like a recipe for Dexter ending up killing the guy. Whether he's successful or not, well, we'll see.

This isn't the first we've heard about the character either, as Thurman's character Charley is the head of security of Leon Prater, previously described as a "former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater." Thurman and Dinklage seem like a really great pairing when it comes to casting, so I'll be curious to see how the overall plot shakes out.

Michael C. Hall is also set to reprise his role as the titular Dexter, last seen in the 2021 series New Blood, though last heard in the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin where he serves as the narrator for his younger self's escapades.