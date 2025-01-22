Dexter sequel series Resurrection looks like it's out to Kill Bill, as it adds Uma Therman to the cast

Dexter: Resurrection is looking like it's shaping up quite nicely, as none other than Uma Thurman has apparently joined the cast.

It feels a bit surprising to think that somehow Dexter is still going after all these years, and yet here we are with some casting news about the next series to come chronologically. As reported by Variety, Uma Therman, best known for roles like The Bride in the Kill Bill series, as well as in other films like in Pulp Fiction, Batman and Robin, and a whole lot more, will be joining the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. According to Variety she'll be playing a series regular called Charley, who is described as "the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater."

She'll be joining Michael C. Hall who is reprising his titular original role of Dexter, who we last saw in the 2021 series New Blood. That one was a 10 episode long miniseries that followed Dexter 10 years after he faked his death at the end of the original show, and all of the drama that comes from his estranged song rocking up with his own motives. New Blood itself ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, and somewhat leads into the currently airing prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, so it's possible the ending of this one will then tie back into Resurrection. Sounds like if you're desperate to stay up to date with Dexter you've got some homework to do.

Other cast members in Resurrection include David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott, who'll be reprising their roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harry Morgan, and Harrison Morgan respectively as series regulars. An official synopsis hasn't been revealed just yet, so we'll have to wait until there's more officially (or unofficially) revealed.