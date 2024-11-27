Remember when Dexter was a thing? The first trailer for its upcoming prequel is hoping to suck you back into the world of a vigilante serial killer

Showtime is continuing its attempt to bring back Dexter with a new prequel series, Original Sin, and the first trailer for it is finally here.

Dexter might have ended more than a decade ago, but in an age of reboots and IP above all else, there's been an attempt to bring the once popular series back into the limelight. Back in 2022 we got the sequel series Dexter: New Blood, set 10 years after the events of the original show, and now Paramount and Showtime have released the first trailer for the upcoming prequel series: Dexter Original Sin. Before you check out the trailer and read further, I should note a spoiler warning for the end of New Blood, as the prequel does actually seem to be directly connected to the sequel interestingly enough. You've been warned!

As you can see in the trailer above, there's a couple of scenes from the end of New Blood showing Dexter lying in the snow, blood pooling around him after having been shot by his son Harrison. While being treated at hospital, his life literally seems to flash before his eyes, and thus we get the prequel series. "Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer," an official plot description reads. "When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

"With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Michael C. Hall is also back as Dexter in the form of narration, and Buffy's own Sarah Michelle Gellar is even making a guest appearance. We can obviously assume nothing too drastic will happen to Dexter, given that it's a prequel, but it might still be a fun romp all the same.

There's also the chance that this show will answer the question of what happened to Dexter at the end of New Blood, as there's another sequel series coming up called Resurrection - it wouldn't be all that surprising if the prequel ends with Dexter waking up alive and well, but you'll have to wait until December 13 when the show premieres on Paramount+.