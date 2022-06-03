Devolver Digital's summer games showcase set for June 9

Devolver Digital has announced it will host its annual summer showcase on June 9.

Kicking off at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm UK, you will be able to watch the Devolver Direct 2022 edition via Twitch, and it will apparently be hosted by none other than "Mecha" Suda51.

The 'Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing' takes the "30 glorious minutes before a typically anti-climactic big summer showcase and thrusts it into the spotlight."

"Based on extensive consumer research and focus testing, Devolver Scienticians have learned that the countdown before a showcase is when the audience’s hopes are at their highest, before the inevitable disappointment sets in. Devolver is set to capitalize on this untapped pre-show potential with the greatest countdown the industry has ever seen."

Ya gotta love these zany folks.

Devolver said to expect four video game announcements, so at least we know that much about the show.

If you have never watched a Devolver Digital showcase before, you are missing out. The company is legendary for not only poking fun at the games industry but also for going completely off the rails.

Here's a couple examples of previous showcases.