Devolver Digital's next big gamble? "Video game adaptations of our favorite movies, shows, comics, and more"

Indie game publisher Devolver Digital has just announced a brand new publishing label, and it's entirely focused on adaptations.

Video game adaptations are all the rage right now, with Hollywood all clamouring to get whatever they can and turn it into the next hit movie or TV show. So far, it's been a bit hit and miss, with Fallout finding a lot of success for example on the TV front, and the Borderlands movie turning out to be an absolute flop. But where video game adaptations of films used to be quite common a couple of decades ago, you don't see them as much these days. And now, it seems like Devolver Digital is looking to change that a touch, as it's just announced Big Fan Games, a new label "publishing video game adaptations of our favorite movies, shows, comics, and more."

As described on the new label's website, "Big Fan is a new publishing label formed with one goal: to create great games from beloved worlds. We’re a team of dreamers that have come together from various places in the games and entertainment industry - you may already know our work from games like Hellboy: Web of Wyrd and John Wick Hex. We’re just getting started and we’ve got a lot in store for 2024 and beyond."

On the topic of licensed games, the website explains that Big Fan thinks "there’s room for a new approach. One where indie developers get to make the call. To take some risks and explore unique ideas that aren’t dictated by spreadsheets. So we formed Big Fan to help make that dream a reality."

Big Fan is already looking for pitches from both IP licensors and developers, so if you have this really good idea for an adaptation that thought would never be possible, this might actually be your best opportunity to make it real - though I maybe wouldn't bet on that one open world RPG you're sure would be really good and cool, actually.