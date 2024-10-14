Devolver Digital's first licensed Big Fan title is perfect for the venn diagram of people that haven't stopped thinking about Tron since the '80s and also love isometric indie games

Tron: Identity developer Bithell Games has announced its latest game, Tron: Catalyst, and it's the first game being published under Devolver Digital's Big Fan label.

I think pretty much every single person that saw Tron in the cinema hasn't been able to stop thinking about it since then, particularly anyone that was a video game fan. There's since been a few video game adaptations, and the latest one from Bithell Games just got announced today, Tron: Catalyst. The game's official website explains that you play as "Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities which the overlords of the Arq Grid’s crumbling society seek to bring under control.

"Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you’re relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own, while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this World." As mentioned, Bithell Games also made Tron: Identity, and apparently this new game is also set "in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid" that game introduced. Where Identity was a visual novel, this one's obviously a lot more action-oriented, though the trailer does make it seem like it'll have some visual novel-like elements again.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is also the first title that comes under Devolver Digital's Big Fan label, which was just announced a couple of weeks ago. Big Fan's whole shtick is that it intends to help put indie devs in contact with big IP holders to make games based on properties you know and love.

Tron: Catalyst is currently slated to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025, and considering there's also that new Tron film out the same year, it'll be a big year for fans of the series.