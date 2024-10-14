Destiny Rising - a mobile sequel to Bungie's hit sci-fi shooter - has been announced

Destiny Rising - a mobile game and alternate timeline prequel to Bungie's hit sci-fi FPS Destiny 2 - has been announced. Developed and published by Netease Games under the liscense of Bungie, closed beta registration for what will surely be a controversial project in the eyes of Destiny fans are now live.

The game was announced via a flashing trailer combines both fancy camerawork and what looks like in-game footage of various classes taking the fight to Vex, Hive, and more. It's still a first person shooter thankfully, with plenty of gunplay for show. You can watch the trailer yourself below, but you should also take a look at the Destiny Rising website that went live alongisde it.

On this website, there's some interesting info on the news page for interested players. For one, the closed alpha FAQ states that initial regions that'll have access are North America and Canada. Also, it's recommended you have a phone that's at least as new as a Snapdragon 845 for Android or iPhone 8 for Apple.

As for the story, that's where it gets interesting. In a developer preview posted on the website, it states that the game is not a traditional sequel to Destiny 2, but rather an alternative timeline set in the years prior to Destiny 1 and 2. The preview states:

"Destiny: Rising is set in an alternate timeline, many years before Destiny 1 & 2. This timeline allows for a different exploration of how humanity began to rise from the ashes of the Collapse, when invaders from beyond the stars brought an end to what was once a golden age."

Important characters like Ikora Ray will return, and will apparently be playable! In the trailer, you might have seen classes using abilities they shouldn't be able to. Well according to the preview, "This is an era before the Guardians were fully defined, and the classes of Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks had not yet been solidified. Each character comes with a distinct and unique play style, offering a fresh and immersive experience."

The alpha will be initially focused on PvE, but PvP modes will be available. You can sign up for the alpha now, and it'll kick off on November 1!

What do you think? Ae you happy about this, or thoroughly dissapointed? Let us know below!