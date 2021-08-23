Bungie teases Savathun ahead of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen reveal tomorrow

Bungie teases Savathun ahead of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen reveal tomorrowBungie has put out a new teaser for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, teasing the reveal of the long-awaited big bad Savathun.
The Seattle-based developer deployed a short teaser today in order to generate some hype for the big reveal of the next expansion for the game that's due to kick off tomorrow, August 24, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.
"Truth is a funny thing," Savathun says in the teaser, which is almost certainly going to have something to do with the "Survive the Truth" motto Bungie has attached to the expansion.
If you've not been following Destiny lore (we don't blame you; it can be very dense and obscure), Savathun is one of the main Hive enemies, and her plotting and influence can be felt all around the Solar System and beyond. There have been numerous Strikes, Story Missions and more dedicated to fleshing her and her labyrinthine backstory out, so expect this expansion to have some big payoffs.
Speaking of which (no pun intended), Bungie itself is even hyping up what to expect from this new expansion, and Season of the Lost itself.
The developer has told players to expect tomorrow's stream to outline "what lies ahead" for the FPS looter shooter, and that "seven years of Destiny have led us here".
If you prefer your Destiny royalty a little bit less... alien... you'll be pleased to know that Mara Sov is also destined to make a comeback in Witch Queen.The Witch Queen is one of two Destiny 2 expansions Bungie announced prior to the launch of Beyond Light over a year ago. Initially set for launch later this year, like all previous Destiny releases, The Witch Queen was then delayed to early 2022 - which looks to be when Bungie wants yearly releases to drop now. Expect a release date and much more information to drop during tomorrow's stream.