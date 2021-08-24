If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Witch in the matrix

Watch Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion reveal stream here

Bungie is revealing the first significant pieces of info on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen today. Here's how to watch the livestream.
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Today, Bungie is hosting a special livestream for Destiny 2, and the developer has outlined that we'll hear more about incoming expansion Witch Queen during this event.

Bungie's Witch Queen reveal stream is set to (unofficially) kick off gamescom week, and as such the company has said it'll go live today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5pm BST.

You can check it out below once it's live.

Before that, though, there's a preshow that kicks off an hour earlier. You can watch both via the official Bungie Twitch channel.

If you want to know what to actually expect... well, you're out of luck. Bungie has kept its lips firmly sealed about details regarding the livestream. We did get a small teaser yesterday, though, that points towards the reveal of long-time villain and oft-teased malignant entity, Savathun.

Expect something during the stream to lead into new Destiny content, though: immidiately once the stream is over, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost kicks off at the game's usual Weekly Reset time.

The Witch Queen is one of two Destiny 2 expansions Bungie announced prior to the launch of Beyond Light over a year ago.

Initially set for launch later this year, like all previous Destiny releases, The Witch Queen was then delayed to early 2022 - which looks to be when Bungie wants yearly releases to drop now. Expect a release date and much more information to drop during today's stream.

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

