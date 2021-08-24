Watch Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion reveal stream here

Today, Bungie is hosting a special livestream for Destiny 2, and the developer has outlined that we'll hear more about incoming expansion Witch Queen during this event.

Bungie's Witch Queen reveal stream is set to (unofficially) kick off gamescom week, and as such the company has said it'll go live today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5pm BST.

You can check it out below once it's live.

Before that, though, there's a preshow that kicks off an hour earlier. You can watch both via the official Bungie Twitch channel.

If you want to know what to actually expect... well, you're out of luck. Bungie has kept its lips firmly sealed about details regarding the livestream. We did get a small teaser yesterday, though, that points towards the reveal of long-time villain and oft-teased malignant entity, Savathun.

Expect something during the stream to lead into new Destiny content, though: immidiately once the stream is over, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost kicks off at the game's usual Weekly Reset time.

The Witch Queen is one of two Destiny 2 expansions Bungie announced prior to the launch of Beyond Light over a year ago.

Initially set for launch later this year, like all previous Destiny releases, The Witch Queen was then delayed to early 2022 - which looks to be when Bungie wants yearly releases to drop now. Expect a release date and much more information to drop during today's stream.