Guardian Down

PS4 players are unable to pre-load Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as launch draws near

As the only platform affected, it looks like guardians on the PS4 will be a step being the rest this time around..
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on

Only a few hours before the launch of the latest Destiny 2 expansion, PS4 players have been informed that they’re unable to pre-load the game due to “an unforeseen issue”. This means that those using that console and with hopes of jumping into The Witch Queen as soon as possible on launch day will be a step behind their peers on Xbox, PC, the PS5, and Stadia.

The sudden revelation of bad news came directly from the Bungie Help Twitter account (embedded below), which provided an update on the situation just over twelve hours before the Destiny 2 servers go live once again. PS4 players will now have to download the update at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 6PM GMT while everyone else is enjoying the new content.

This is obviously a blow for the PS4 player base, whose launch day experience will be facing a considerable delay as they’ll need to download a sizable update from the get go. While the rest of the community of course feels sorry for this portion of Guardians left out in the cold, light-hearted hopes that this may lessen launch day queues can be found both on the Destiny 2 Reddit and below the announcement tweet.

It’s a shame too, because The Witch Queen will be throwing a lot of exciting new features the player’s way as they head off to fight Savathun. A vast selection of exotic weapons, including the Parasite grenade launcher, and Grand Overture missile launcher are up for grabs. Not only that, but you’ve got a full on weapon crafting system which provides custom weapons as well as The Enigma exotic glaive and the Osteo Striga exotic SMG.

In the race to hit the new Light Level cap introduced with The Witch Queen, it’s disappointing that those on the PS4 will be missing the starting gun.We can only hope that following the sizable download the rest of the experience is trouble free.

Connor Makar

