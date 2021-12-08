Destiny 2 Retraced Path - How to get Retraced Path and the best Retraced Path roll

The Destiny 2 Retraced Path rifle is another callback to Halo and one of just a few Legendary Trace Rifles in the game.

It’ll likely take some trial and error before you can get your own, though. There’s no quest attached to this one. It’s just down to luck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Retraced Path in Destiny 2

You’ll need patience and a bit of luck to get your hands on the Retraced Path rifle. The Legendary Trace Rifle is one among many pieces of loot you can earn by spending a Treasure Key to open one of Xur’s special chests in Eternity. There’s absolutely no way of knowing what might be inside the chest, though, so you could end up using five Treasure Keys and still walk away with no Retraced Path.

If you’re aiming for the other new Destiny 2 30th Anniversary content, though, you’ll probably end up with more Treasure Keys than you care for in a few days.

How to get Treasure Keys in Destiny 2

You’ll earn one Treasure Key every time you complete the Dares of Eternity. Xur hurls you into Eternity the first time you speak with him after installing the update, so you’ll have a Treasure Key to spend before you even do anything else.

Destiny 2 Retraced Path stats

Here’s what to expect from the Retraced Path (thanks, Light.gg)

Impact 6

Range 68

Stability 78

Handling 51

Reload Speed 50

Rounds Per Minute 1000

Magazine 94

Hidden stats

Aim Assistance 100

Inventory Size 47

Zoom 16

Recoil 94

Bounce Intensity 6

Bounce Direction Tends Vertical

What is the Destiny 2 Retraced Path god roll?

There’s not really a bad Retraced Path roll, so if you don’t feel like repeating until you land with something specific, you can run with nearly anything you get. Corkscrew Rifling is always a solid pick, as are Genesis and Tactical Battery.

Corkscrew Rifling increases stability, while Genesis helps replenish ammo. Tactical Battery has a trio of buffs, including better stability and range and faster reload speed.

It's far from the only new weapon in Destiny 2. The Gjallahorn is up for grabs if you purchased the Anniversary Pack, and anyone can complete the Magnum Opus quest to get the Forerunner pistol. If you need some new armor, we recommend the Artifice Armor you can get from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, since it has its own pre-equipped artefact mod slot.