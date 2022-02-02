How do you get the Parasite Exotic grenade launcher in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

One of the joys of a new Destiny 2 expansion is of course the hunt for new exotics. These shiny new weapons and armour each add a unique quirk to your skillset, mixing up combat and opening up the game for vast new strategies and builds. The Parasite grenade launcher is one such exotic, but how do you even go about getting your hands on this gross heavy weapon?

This guide will you through all the current info we have on this exotic, including what it does, how to obtain the exotic, and how to get your hands on its catalyst too!

Destiny 2 - How to get the Parasite exotic grenade launcher?

Once the Parasite drops, we’ll update this guide with the details!

We don’t currently know how to obtain the parasite grenade launcher as of this moment. However, judging by previous Destiny 2 content we can ascertain that we’ll be able to work towards it either through random exotic engrams, or through a dedicated quest we’ll be able to embark on as we venture into Savathun’s throne world.

Destiny 2 - How to get the Parasite exotic grenade launcher catalyst?

Again, as of right now, there’s no information out there on how exactly players go about obtaining the catalyst for the parasite grenade launcher. It may well be a random drop from activities once you’ve acquired the exotic, but we can’t be certain that’s the case. Once we know more, this guide will be updated to include the latest info!

Destiny 2 - What does the Parasite grenade launcher do?

When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.



When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.



Craft your new arsenal in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.https://t.co/blRfkX1rfA // 2.22.22 pic.twitter.com/FpyPOEgc9M — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 1, 2022

Judging from the short weaponry trailer embedded above, we can see the Parasite shoot explosive worms at a huddle of Hive enemies. We’re unsure of the damage modifiers on this weapon, other than the vague description that it has “increasing damage”, but once we get detailed weapon stats and additional information we’ll update this section to reflect the Parasite’s capabilities.

