Destiny 2 Lightning Rounds - How to start Lightning Rounds in Dares of Eternity

Destiny 2’s Lightning Round in Dares of Eternity is an elusive bonus round in the new activity, but getting to it is more of a challenge than the event itself.

There is, so far, little indication of how Lightning Rounds actually work and what spawns them. And that’s a shame, since you can earn some excellent bonuses if you clear the extra round.

How to start Destiny 2 Lightning Round in Dares of Eternity

For now, there’s seemingly no surefire way to start a Lightning Round. Fans, including us, have had spotty luck managing to get into the bonus round, though it does mean we know what has no effect on the event.

Choosing the right or wrong door doesn’t matter

How quickly you defeat the bosses or clear challenges doesn’t matter

There’s (probably) not a special boss you need to defeat

A few players claimed there was a “special guest” that appeared in the Dares rounds and a system prompt appears to alert you to their presence. We’ve yet to encounter that, though, and it’s the same for most other players. It could be true, but there’s just not enough evidence yet to say for sure.

What to do in Destiny 2 Lightning Round

If you do manage to get lucky and trigger a Lightning Round, it’ll start after the Dares of Eternity’s final boss. You have a limited time to wrest control of three zones from enemies, and each zone you win back earns you one additional chest at the end of the event. That’s a very good thing, since it means more Treasure Keys to spend on weapons and more Strange Coins for Starhorse bounties.

There may be a special boss that spawns during the trial, though it’s not totally clear what happens if you defeat them.

