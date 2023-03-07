Destiny 2: Lightfall | To Hero quest walkthrough

To Hero is the second part in a two-quest chain in Destiny 2: Lightfall, which forces you to do a bit of exploration and combat in order to nab some decent rewards.

If you’re struggling with completing the To Hero quest, we’ve written up this guide on how to complete To Hero in Destiny 2: Lightfall, as well as the prie you get for completing it.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

To Hero quest walkthrough

To Hero has four steps in total, each of which requires you to go out into Neomuna and complete specific objectives. It’s not an especially challenging quest, with step one standing out as the main problem-point.

Without further ado, here’s each to Hero quest step, broken down:

To Hero quest | Step one

For step one, you need to loot all nine region chests in Neomuna. You can find them all via all dedicated guide to all the Neomuna region chest locations here!

From Zero quest | Step two

For step two, you need to complete patrols and public events in Neomuna, any will do. We recommend scan patrols as a priority since they are the fastest to complete. Treat it as if you were farming Nimbus Reputation!

From Zero quest | Step three

For step three, you need to kill a specific enemy out in Neomuna: Shadow Legionary Gha’ram. If you track the quest, you’ll get a waypoint on your hud that takes you directly to the mob. Simply follow it, kill the enemy, and you’re good to go!

From Zero quest | Step four

For the final step, simply return to Nimbus. You can find him in Strider’s Gate by the vault and post box.

For your trouble, you’ll get the Round Robin weapon with a weapon pattern attached. By the time you complete this quest, it is probably a light level upgrade, plus a weapon pattern is one step closer to unlocking the weaponc rafting for all lightfall weapons.

That wraps up our guide on the To Hero quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall! For more guides, check out our pieces on how to unlock the strand subclass and fragments, as well as how to get the Winterbite exotic.