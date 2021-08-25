Bungie has added a new anti-cheat measure with Destiny 2 update 3.3.0 called BattlEye, which it says will enable it to detect more active cheats.

While the new tech isn't a "silver bullet fix," the studio says it is just another step to combat cheaters and improve detection and banning methods.

Because BattlEye requires additional system resources, on PC you may notice some reduction in frames and performance after the update goes live. The new service will also increase the initial startup of the game, but the driver only runs while Destiny runs.

The tech will launch with automatic banning disabled while the team watches the scale in the live game to ensure accuracy. Once satisfied that things are working properly, the system will be able to issue bans without a manual review sometime before Trials of Osiris goes live on September 10.

It was noted that some software will be incompatible with BattlEye, but will not cause bans. The tech may block certain software, and prevent you from staring the game while it runs, or temporarily kick you it if detects the software after Destiny 2 is launched.

Outside of the tech, Bungie will continue to take legal action against cheat makers, and will be keeping an eye out for what the studio defines as "win trading." Win trading is when players intentionally grant other players wins in PvP activities.

"This includes but is not limited to manipulating matchmaking by any means to force-match with specific opponents or coordinating with opponents to provide uncontested victories," said Bungie. "We are now targeting players for bans who are actively engaging in win trading.

"Our ultimate goal is protecting the competitive environment of PVP by removing the ability to bypass the effort that players put in to earn rewards. Play fair, keep it clean."

Yesterday, Bungie announced a release date alongside a bit of information on the game's next expansion, The Witch Queen. With the new expansion comes a new crafting feature, a new destination, enemies infused with Light, and new challenges such as a new six-player matchmade activity, a new raid set in the heart of a sunken Pyramid ship, and more.

The Witch Queen will release on February 22.