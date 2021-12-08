Destiny 2 - What is Artifice armour and how to get it

The 30th anniversary event that has just hit Destiny 2 has come with a crazy amount of new cosmetics and content for everyone to try out, but it’s come with some special loot for those skillful enough to claim it. We’re talking of course about artifice armour.

To fill you in on what makes Artifice armour so special, alongside how to get your hands on, we’ve written up a quick guide to get you up to speed. Once you’re done reading, you should have no issues working your way towards some shiny new gear.

Destiny 2 - What is Artifice armour?

Artifice armour is a special type of armour introduced in Destiny 2’s 30th anniversary event that comes pre-equipped with an artefact mod slot. This means that you can activate seasonal abilities on gear pieces that aren’t just your arms.

The obvious benefit of having Artifice armour is that it increases the number of artefact mods you can equip. These mods have always been pretty powerful, providing huge boosts to certain weapon types or attributing weapon types with additional perks such as barrier piercing and anti-overload.

As such, Artifice armour provides an opportunity to use seasonal mods you previously wouldn’t have had capacity for, as well as opens up possibility for powerful builds which require that extra mod slot.

Destiny 2 - How do you get Artifice armour?

As it stands right now, Artifice armour can only be earnt through the Grasp of Avarice dungeon on master difficulty. So those who want to try out these neat new armour types will have to get a party of other decked-out players if they want to grab some.

If you want a guide on how to complete this dungeon, we’ve got a Grasp of Avarice guide you can read that’ll help you through this challenging new content.

For more Destiny 2 content around the 30th anniversary event, check out our guides on how to earn the Gjallarhorn and its catalyst, as well as a detailed walkthrough of the Magnum opus quest.