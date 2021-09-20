Deltarune Chapters 3-5 are in the works, but you won't get them for free

Just after we've been able to get our eager hands on the second chapter of Deltarune, the follow-up to Toby Fox's esteemed Undertale, the creator has announced more games are in the works.

The second chapter of Deltarune arrived last week, three long years after the initial part of the project launched following the massive success of Undertale. The game was made available for free, though that was never Fox's plan for the title.

Chapter 2 was given out gratis because "the world has been really tough for everybody recently", as per Fox. "Just one request," he added. "Please remember, games like this aren't normally free. If you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs.

Now, in a new blog post granting some insight into Deltarune's development, Fox has confirmed that his "next goal" is to complete Chapters 3, 4, and 5 of Deltarune in one go, before asking people to purchase the game at a price that reflects the effort that's gone into making five substantial chapters of a game.

"I don't know the price yet, but it's definitely going to cost more than Undertale," Fox explained. "So, next time you want to ask 'when's chapter 3', you can ask 'when can I buy Chapter 3/4/5? I'll give you a lot of money.'"

If you're expecting this to be a direct follow-up to Undertale, you can expect away – but the FAQ for the game states explicitly that "this is not the world of Undertale."

Still, the mechanics and the vibe are fairly similar – as are some of the faces you'll encounter. So if you're looking for something to scratch that Undertale itch, you could do far worse than Fox's thus-far generous offer of free experiences.

Undertale arrived on Xbox Game Pass earlier this year.