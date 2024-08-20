Delta Force: Hawk Ops' big Gamescom news is that it'll be playable during October's Steam Next Fest

Delta Force: Hawk Ops developer Team Jade promised us some news at Gamescom 2024, and during tonight’s Opening Night Live presentation, we got just that. The upcoming free-to-play shooter revealed a brief look at the game, and that it'll be appearing at Steam Next Fest in October.

Hawk Ops, of course, has been in closed alpha testing for months, having just recently expanded to include the West. Sentiment overall has been quite positive, and many see it as a true competitor to DICE’s Battlefield.

Team Jade has been diligently updating the alpha since it kicked off, having recently just added more content. The build received a new map, and a mode that’s pretty much Hawk Ops' take on Battlefield’s Conquest. The alpha test doesn’t quite have an end date - but we do know it’ll continue to be live until sometime in the first week of September.

As for the full release, the plan has always been for that to occur in the first quarter of 2025. Everyone instead has been anxious to see when the game’s Early Access period will kick off in earnest. Outside of its very Battlefield multiplayer mode, Hawk Ops also has a single-player campaign inspired by the movie Black Hawk Down, which will not be available for free.