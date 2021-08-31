Deathloop video explains how the DualSense Controller creates a sense of immersion

A new video for Deathloop goes into what you can expect when using the DualSense controller to play the game.

In the latest video, for the Arkane Studios-developed title, you learn all about how haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and immersive audio from the controller speaker will place you in the center of the action.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In Deathloop, you play as an assassin caught in a time loop. As Colt, you will wake up every day from the same spot on Blackreef Island, whether it’s the end of the day or the end of your life.

You and eight Visionaries are the only ones who realize that the island is in Groundhog Day mode. In order to break out of the loop, you will need to kill said Visionaries who order islanders to kill you on sight.

Then, there’s also Julianna, a rival assassin and the strongest Visionary, to contend with who will also hunt you down during every loop. You must kill all eight before the end of one loop. But, if you fail, you will "die, die again."

Deathloop is set to release September 14 for PlayStation 5 and PC. It’s currently a console exclusive to PS5, despite Microsoft now owning Bethesda and Arkane Studios, which upon the buyout, Microsoft promised to honor all contracts made before the purchase.

The game was originally set to release on May 21, but the game was pushed back to avoid crunch time.

To learn more about Deathloop and what to expect, be sure to give our preview the once over.You can view the latest video below.