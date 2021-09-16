Deathloop Queen of Riddles and all Yerhva quiz answers

The Deathloop Queen of Riddles side quest is one of the trickier and more deceptive parts of the game.

Secret quizzes such as the Yerhva Quiz are common fare for Arkane games, but this one’s a bit different. Solving it takes a great deal of time and exploration, and at the end, you might find it wasn’t worth your time after all.

Deathloop Queen of Riddles | All Yerhva quiz answers

You’re supposed to find and document the Yerhva quiz answers by discovering all the Blackreef information documents around the island. Deathloop hides some of these pretty well, though so unless you just feel like exploring every part of Blackreef, we recommend sticking to this guide for your answers.

The Queen of Riddles throws a randomized set of questions at you, so there’s no determining what order you might get them in. The answers stay the same, obviously.

Here’s each question you might get:

Question: Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

Answer: The Great Beyond

Question: The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our Trinkets and Slabs?

Answer: Dr Wenjie Evens personally engineered each one.

Question: From what seed did AEON spring?

Answer: The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans.

Question: Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

Answer: Coastal coral formations

Question: AEON graces this island as a kaleidoscopic jewel upon the neck of the world's greatest beauty. What seeks the program?

Answer: The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment.

Question: Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island's myriad other artistic pursuits?

Answer: The nose, chin and eyes of Charlie Montegue.

Question: The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them?

Answer: They date back to a lost fishing colony.

Question: Karl's Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON's arrival?

Answer: A military airbase.

Question: Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

Answer: Operation Horizon

Question: Before AEON's arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from her slumber?

Answer: Colt Vahn and Egor Sterling, on a voyage of discovery.

Deathloop Queen of Riddles | Yerhva quiz rewards

Your reward for finding the answers (or for using this guide) is... more Deathloop lore. That's good if you're invested in the story or need some down time after taking Charlie out, but if you just want to find Fia next or deal with the remaining Visionaries, it's worth skipping.