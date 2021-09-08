Deathloop - here are the PC specs and unlock times

Deathloop releases exclusively for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14 and to prepare you, Bethesda has released the PC specs as well as the global unlock times.

Without further ado, below you will find all the information you need to know on the specs and when you can jump into the game.

Deathloop PC Specs and Unlock Times

PC SPECS

Ultra 4K Specs: 4K / 60 FPS With Ultra Settings

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Recommened Specs: 1080P / 60 FPS With High Settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Minimum Specs: 1080P / 30 FPS With Low Settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

PC ADVANCED SETTINGS

Visuals - Standard Settings

Field of View (65 to 110 degrees)

Ultrawide support

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support

Texture Details

Model Details

Shadow Details

Water Details

Terrain Details

Decal Details

Ambient Occlusion

Sun Shadows

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing

TWAA Sharpness

Sharpness Post Process

Camera Motion Blur

Bloom (yes/no)

Depth of Field (yes/no)

Lens Flare (yes/no)

Light Shafts (yes/no)

Gameplay Options: Headbob (0 to 100)

Language and Subtitles

Possibility to mix languages between VO and Text Language/Subtitles (for instance, English voices with French subtitles)

Subtitles Size (small/medium/large)

Display Subtitles (none/main dialogue/all dialogue)

PRE-LOAD

Digital pre-load is available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Pre-load on PS5 will start 48 hours before the game releases in your region, and PC pre-load will begin globally at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 8pm UK on September 12.

GLOBAL UNLOCK TIMES

PlayStation 5

The game will unlock at 12am in your time zone on September 14. Please check on the PS5 store for your specific unlock time.

In North America, the game will unlock at 9am PT, 12am ET on September 14.

PC

PC (Steam and Bethesda.net) will have three regional unlock times: