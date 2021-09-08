Deathloop - here are the PC specs and unlock times

Deathloop - here are the PC specs and unlock timesCan you run it, and when can you play it?
Deathloop releases exclusively for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14 and to prepare you, Bethesda has released the PC specs as well as the global unlock times.
Without further ado, below you will find all the information you need to know on the specs and when you can jump into the game.
Deathloop PC Specs and Unlock Times
PC SPECS
Ultra 4K Specs: 4K / 60 FPS With Ultra Settings
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
- Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Memory : 16 GB system RAM
- Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)
- DirectX : Version 12
- Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)
Recommened Specs: 1080P / 60 FPS With High Settings
- OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
- Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory : 16 GB
- Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)
- DirectX : Version 12
- Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)
Minimum Specs: 1080P / 30 FPS With Low Settings
- OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher
- Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory : 12 GB
- Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
- DirectX : Version 12
- Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)
PC ADVANCED SETTINGS
Visuals - Standard Settings
- Field of View (65 to 110 degrees)
- Ultrawide support
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support
- Texture Details
- Model Details
- Shadow Details
- Water Details
- Terrain Details
- Decal Details
- Ambient Occlusion
- Sun Shadows
- Post-Process Anti-Aliasing
- TWAA Sharpness
- Sharpness Post Process
- Camera Motion Blur
- Bloom (yes/no)
- Depth of Field (yes/no)
- Lens Flare (yes/no)
- Light Shafts (yes/no)
Gameplay Options: Headbob (0 to 100)
Language and Subtitles
- Possibility to mix languages between VO and Text Language/Subtitles (for instance, English voices with French subtitles)
- Subtitles Size (small/medium/large)
- Display Subtitles (none/main dialogue/all dialogue)
PRE-LOAD
Digital pre-load is available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Pre-load on PS5 will start 48 hours before the game releases in your region, and PC pre-load will begin globally at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 8pm UK on September 12.
GLOBAL UNLOCK TIMES
PlayStation 5
The game will unlock at 12am in your time zone on September 14. Please check on the PS5 store for your specific unlock time.
In North America, the game will unlock at 9am PT, 12am ET on September 14.
PC
PC (Steam and Bethesda.net) will have three regional unlock times:
- North/ South America: Unlocks at 9:01pm PT on September 13 (12:01am ET, September 14)
- Australia/New Zealand/Asia: Unlocks at 8:01am PT on September 13 (12:01am JST, September 14)
- Europe/Rest-of-world: Unlocks at 4:01pm PT on September 13 (12:01am BST, September 14)