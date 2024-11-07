Quick, grab your baby and walking boots, Death Stranding just dropped on Xbox Series X/S out of the blue

Bang. While we're all waiting for more fun Death Stranding 2 teasers and info, the Director's Cut version of the original Death Stranding has been surprise dropped onto Xbox Series X/S.

While the base version of the game has previously been on an Xbox thing - Game Pass - that was just for PC, and it departed the service back in August last year. Now, five years after it first hit PS4, it's officially in Phil Spencer console land.

"Kojima Productions, and video game publisher 505 Games proudly announce Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Hideo Kojima’s definitive vision of the critically-acclaimed and genre-defying epic, is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Luna, Amazon’s Cloud Gaming platform, in time for Death Stranding’s five-year anniversary," the studio wrote in a blog post announcing that this was a thing.

"Making its original debut on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019, Death Stranding today celebrates its fifth anniversary, connecting with over 19 million players worldwide," the post continues, "With the addition of Death Stranding Directo’s Cut now being delivered to Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Luna, we will continue to expand the Death Stranding IP in various forms of entertainment and connect with even more players from around the world. Please stay tuned for more announcements!"

The studio's also used this an an opportunity to announce in a note to press that it now has full ownership of the Death Stranding IP, which is nice for it.

What's nice for you is that this surprise drop has come with a "limited time" discount, which mean you can currently grab the game on Xbox and PC for about half price - £17.49 instead of £35 is the UK price. The Series X/S version comes with support for Xbox Achievements, as you'd expect, as well as the Director's Cut additions like a photo mode and ultra-wide monitor support.

Are you glad to see Death Stranding hit Xbox, and were you surprised by this announcement? Let us know below!