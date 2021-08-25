Death Stranding Director's Cut video shows off some of the game's extra content

During gamescom Opening Night LIve, a look at the expanded and remastered Death Stranding for the PlayStation 5 console was shown off via trailer for the definitive Director’s Cut.

In the Director's Cut, you will take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

All of the content that's new was made for the Director's Cut and wasn't cut from the original release.

Announced in June, the game supports the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The new version also makes use of the PS5's SSD to speed up load times, as well as its 3D audio capabilities.

PS5 players will also get to pick from two picture modes: one for performance, targeting 60fps at upscaled 4K, and another with native 4K - and both support HDR.

Existing owners of the PS4 version can upgrade to the Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for $10. Save files will also transfer between PS4 and PS5.

It's out on September 24.