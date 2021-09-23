There’s a new comparison video out showing the various graphics options for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC and PlayStation systems, which takes a look at resolution, draw distance, FPS, textures, and water effect among other things.

Created by TheBitsAnalyst, the side-by-side comparisons for the Director’s Cut were taken using a PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and a PC with a RTX 3080 installed.

As you will note, the PS4 version is running in 1080p at 30 FPS. PS4 Pro in 2160p at 30 FPS with checkerboard rendering, PS5 is shown in Quality Mode running in 2106p at 60 FPS in ultrawide 3840 x 1620p, and on PC with DLSS Quality Mode and displayed in 3840 x 2160p. It also takes a look at the game running in Performance Mode for PS5 in 1800p at 60 FPS in 3200 x1350p ultrawide.

According to the video, all modes on PS5 run at 60 FPS, and TheBitsAnalyst reckons the game uses a form of temporal reconstruction, but is unsure whether it is the same checkerboard as was used with PS4 Pro.

It is also noted that the Ultrawide Mode is a 16:9 format applying letterbox and expanding the field of view.

The video shows some improvements to some model texturing, but there doesn’t seem to have been any improvements made to environmental textures.

That said, water quality has improved on PS5, and certain foliage assets and ambient occlusion seem to have changed on the console, and the draw distance has increased compared to PS4. Still, the draw distance is a bit higher on PC.

PS5 also has improved loading times compared to PS4 and PS4 Pro, as the PS5 version takes less than six seconds to load the game or use fast travel, compared to around 60 seconds on PS4.

If you are interested in how the game looks and runs differently compared to the original game, you will want to give the video a watch.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is out tomorrow, September 24, and it features more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI. There are also new online features including Friend Play and Leaderboards and everything new included was built and developed from the ground up, following the launch of the original game.

That means the Firing Range area, additional missions, boots that help decrease damage from falls, the Buddy Bot, and the new Fragile Circuit racing mode were developed after the release of Death Stranding two years ago.

On PS5, the game also takes advantage of 3D Audio and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance.