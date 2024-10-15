Demon Slayer, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Naruto and now Death Note: Bandai Namco strengthens its stranglehold on licensed anime games

The name of a video game has been written down and rated by the Taiwanese ratings board. That name is Death Note: Killer Within, and it's coming (at some point) to the PS4 and PS5, with Bandai Namco as its publisher.

This was first spotted by Gematsu, of course. The staff there has gained quite the reputation for spotting these things as they pop up. There's no word on what genre it'll be as of yet, nor when it'll come out, or which development team will be beind it, but it has indeed been rated. Cool stuff for old school anime fans.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This wouldn't be the first Death Note game by any means. In fact, it looks like there have been four already, judging by a quick Google search. However, this would be the most recent appearance of the Death Note character since Jump Force in which Light showed up, which was buttcheeks, so here's hoping this next venture into one of the early 00's hottest animes proves more fruitful an endeavor.

It's worth noting that Bandai Namco is gaining quite the reputation for bringing out good anime games in the modern market, butting heads against Spike Chunsoft as its main competition. With the latter company recently putting out the excellent Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, the ball's in Bandai's court to hit the bar set by what it probably the best Dragon Ball game released since Fighterz. If any company can do it, it's probably Bandai.

But it begs the question, what sort of game will this be? Let us know what you think down in the comments below!