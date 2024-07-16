Lady Deadpool? Cowboy Deadpool? The latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine teases more than just Ryan Reynolds' merc with a mouth

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and it certainly seems like there'll be more than one of the merc with a mouth to expect.

It's not a secret that the upcoming third Deadpool film is set to be a multiversal story, as the whole concept is that the Time Variance Authority, the secret group that tries to keep everything to just one timeline, needs Wade Wilson to essentially save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For some reason he'll also have to rope fan favourite Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for one final outing of the character (and one first outing of the iconic yellow suit), but it seems like the film will be pulling several characters from across the various Marvel universes too.

We already knew that characters from the Fox-produced Marvel films like Pyro, Sabretooth, and even Jennifer Garner's Elektra will be featured in the film, but this latest trailer, which you can see above, shows that there'll be quite a few Deadpool's for Wolverine to presumably get annoyed with in the film. The most notable two in the trailer are Lady Deadpool, a gender swapped version of the character that has made a few appearances in the comics, and Cowboy Deadpool, who also exists in the comics, where he's known as Deadpool Kid. A few other Deadpools (take a shot for every time I've written Deadpool) can be seen in the background too, but it's not clear what their variances will be like.

Recently, both Reynolds and Jackman were asked about the possibility of them appearing in a future Avengers movie, though the two of them played pretty coy about it, not really confirming or denying that there's a chance they'll be in one.

It's not too long until the film is out now, as it's due to be released next week, July 26, in cinemas.