Worried about Gambit's fate in Deadpool & Wolverine? A not-quite deleted scene should calm your fears

Gambit finally appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Deadpool & Wolverine, and luckily his fate appears to be a bit clearer now.

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

There is clearly nothing more that Channing Tatum wants in this world than to play fan favourite mutant Gambit, so much so that he'll do some pretty horrible things to kittens just to make a Gambit movie happen. While a solo movie isn't being floated right now, the actor did at least finally get to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest, Deadpool & Wolverine, much to his and everyone else's delight. But by the end of the film, it's a little unclear exactly what happened to him. Not everyone made it out unscathed, but fans have still been wondering just what happened to Gambit specifically. Now, thanks to a not-so-deleted scene released by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, it's a little clearer.

The scene, which you can share above, shows Gambit walking through The Void post-fight, eventually showing Tatum looking up, a glowing orange light hitting his skin. This is obviously one of the many portals we've seen across several MCU films now, as Reynolds also refers to it as a Marvel Sparkle Circle in the caption of the clip (the same thing Deadpool calls them in the film, if you missed that one). Reynolds also clarified in a follow-up tweet that a "version of the sequence is in the film - on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA," so eagle-eyed viewers might have already noticed this.

This doesn't really clear up what universe he ends up in, it could be Earth-616, the universe the MCU is set in (even if some disagree with that designation), or he could be going back to his own one. Who knows! Either way, it's a small spark of hope for those of you that enjoyed Tatum's take on Gambit at the very least.