Sorry Marvel fans, but Deadpool & Wolverine is reviewing worryingly similar to DC's terrible Flash movie

Uh oh, despite all the hype, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be doing more or less just as badly with critics as DC's mess of a Flash movie.

Last year, despite all of the reasons it shouldn't have, Warner Bros. decided to release the absolute trainwreck that was The Flash. It was meant to be this big, multiverse movie, bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman, with cameos across DC's film history, but it was just a disaster, resulting in a lot of negative reviews from both critics and fans alike. And while fans are yet to be able to watch Marvel's first and only film for 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine, it looks like it's already doing quite poorly with critics.

At the time of writing, on Metacritic, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently sitting at a rating of 55 out of a total 100 based on 47 critic reviews, which doesn't exactly inspire much confidence. Most of the reviews are actually positive, it's just a lot of them are also quite mixed, and that mixed with a few outright negative reviews has brought it down to the exact same rating as The Flash. Important to note is that The Flash's rating is based on 55 reviews, so as the reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine start to come in, it might start to fare a bit better.

Left: Deadpool & Wolverine. Right: The Flash. | Image credit: Metacritic

Also important to note is that it isn't doing quite as bad over on Rotten Tomatoes, as it's currently sitting at an 81% fresh rating. The difference here is that this isn't based on the average scores, just whether a review leans positive or not, and if you only look at top critics on Rotten Tomatoes that shoots down to a 64% rating. Rotten Tomatoes also allows a lot more smaller critics and websites too, so it might be a better representation of what the fan response will be like.

It won't be all that long until we find out what fans think, as the film is out in just a couple of days, releasing this Friday, July 26. One thing we'll have to wait for, though, is to see if this is Kevin Feige testing the waters with bringing back other big name Marvel characters, including Iron Man.