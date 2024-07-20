Marvel must not care about spoilers anymore, because Deadpool & Wolverine's final trailer is full of them

Marvel was desperate for you to not be spoiled ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it seems like it just doesn't care when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine.

Look, I'm going to say it right out the gate: don't watch the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine if you plan to see it in cinemas. I know it's fun to get hyped for a film you're excited for, especially one as anticipated as this one that's finally out next week (and is the only Marvel film due out this year). It's just got some really big spoilers in there that would have been fun reveals for the final film, and even if there's some setup for the future of the MCU - isn't there always - they're moments that will be significant for longtime fans of specifically Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. On the other hand, if you don't care, you can watch the trailer below (oh, and spoiler warning for the contents of the trailer from this point on).

You see, there's two key things the trailer spoils here. For one, as it turns out, no, this version of Wolverine isn't actually the Fox Wolverine we've been familiar with for the past two and a half decades. He is from a different universe after all, as some fans have been wondering, where things seem to have gone to absolute hell. In turn, another reveal that maybe would have been cool to discover in the cinema, is the fact that Dafne Keen is reprising her role as X-23 from Logan, the fan favourite X-Men film.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Keen has been asked if she's involved with the film at all, as she's been doing press circuits for her most recent project, The Acolyte, where in classic Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire fashion, she's had to lie through her teeth about being in it. Why bother if you were only going to reveal she's in it literally a week before it's out? In any case, the film is due out July 26, so you're not too far away from discovering whatever secrets remain.