The actor behind Deadpool & Wolverine's most surprising cameo was "sick to his stomach" after filming, but it was mostly his own fault

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is filled with plenty of big and surprising cameos, but possibly the most surprising of all left the actor in question "sick to his stomach."

While a majority of the multiversal variants given a lengthy amount of screentime went to the numerous Deadpools that exist, there were a few alternate universe Wolverines to be seen too. Most notably, one portrayed by Superman himself, Henry Cavill. He was obviously a big surprise given the fact that he is, you know, the Man of Steel (or was, anyway), not to mention his other body of work. And in an interview with the New York Times, director Shawn Levy explained how that casting came to be, and spoke of how Cavill handled smoking Wolverine's classic cigar.

"Can I please point out that Ryan brilliantly named Henry Cavill’s Logan 'the Cavillrine'?" Levy starts. "In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman. Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there."

The NYT goes on to make the point the Cavill, despite his short appearance, was worth considering what he'd be like as a Wolverine, with Levy responding, "I think we all were, including poor Henry Cavill, who not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day. I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver."

It does sound like Cavill should have just said "hey can I get a fake cigar here", but I'm sure the sickness passed pretty quickly in any case. Deadpool & Wolverine is heading into its third weekend this week, and it's currently on track to hit $1 billion. That'll obviously be welcome news to Kevin Feige, considering how much the MCU has struggled post-Endgame, but even without that it's already become the highest grossing R-Rated movie of all time, surpassing the previous world record holder… uh, Passion of the Christ. A win's a win!