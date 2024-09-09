People are already cheating in Deadlock, a game that isn't even technically out yet

If a game is online, it's bound to get cheaters eventually, and it looks like Deadlock has them before it's officially been released.

It was only a matter of time before someone decided they had to ruin everyone else's fun by cheating, but yes, it seems like those that are just in it to win it have come to Deadlock. As spotted by 80 Level, users on the Steam subreddit have started reporting instances where they're coming up against cheaters in the Valve hero shooter. A video clip was shared to Reddit showing the cheaters in action, demonstrating some pretty egregious cheating. It's some pretty classic stuff at the very least, with what appears to be an opponent player using an aimbot, as well as at least one player shooting straight through a wall and another around a corner.

This will obviously be frustrating for anyone that comes up against cheaters like them, but it is still technically early days for the shooter, so hopefully Valve will get it under control soon enough. Some users in the comments of the Reddit post noted that if anyone spots a cheater to remember to report them, though the original poster points out that the report function doesn't actually have a cheating option. As it turns out you can report cheaters in the game's official Discord at the very least, so if it's something you end up coming up against a lot, that's your best bet.

Deadlock has proven incredibly successful during its testing phase, having hit over 164,000 concurrent players two weekends ago, adding another 10,000 players roughly on top of that the weekend after. Obviously it's unclear what Valve's longterm plans are for the game, including how they'll monetise it, but for now it certainly seems like Deadlock is the next big hero shooter (sorry, Concord).