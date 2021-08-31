We're getting a look at Dead Space today in a livestream

EA Motive has announced it will be hosting a brand new Dead Space development livestream later today (August 31) that will give us an early look at the anticipated horror reboot.

In a tweet coming from the Dead Space game account, we've learned that the developer intends to showcase a “very early look at the development” of the remake, which will give us a little more insight into the project – the first tiumme we'll get to see the game since it was announced during EA Play Live 2021.

The livestream will take place on August 31 via the EA Motive Twitch channel at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

It remains to be seen exactly what the studio will show during this stream. Though we haven't seen any gameplay yet, the wording of Motive's statement would suggest we're not going to see any today – there will likely be a dedicated reveal for that further down the line.

In case you missed the initial announcement, the Dead Space remake is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, and promises updated and modern visuals, audio, and controls – all powered by the Frostbite engine.

In the game, you play as Isaac, an engineer on a mission to repair a ship called the USG Ishimura. Things quickly escalate for the engineer, though, as he realises a hostile, parasitic alien presense has infiltated the ship. In an effort to rescue his lover, Nicole, Isaac heads deeper into the ship.

EA Motive has said that whilst there will be a lot of similarities with the original Dead Space, the remake will “do away” with dated ideas from the original. Art director Mike Yazijian noted that the “main source of inspiration is the original vision for Dead Space.” The game is directed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla's director, and includes a number of veteran Ubisoft developers in leadership roles.

The game currently goes without a release date, though it sounds like it's still quite a way off. Given the studio is saying that this livestream will give us a 'very early look' at the title, we wouldn't think any release date announcements are imminent, either. A recent report has suggested that the Dead Space remake shooting for a late 2022 release, however.