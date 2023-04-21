How to repair and upgrade weapons in Dead Island 2

What sets Dead Island 2 apart from other zombie-slaying co-op titles? The array of weapons on offer, and just how customisable they are. During the first portion of the game, your weapons aren’t necessarily something to ogle over, but later on? They feel immense. Taking down zombies Wolverine-style and watching them burst into flames has never felt so satisfying.

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

That said, your weapons in Dead Island 2 aren’t damage-proof; they will regularly need repairing, and sometimes will need bringing up to your level. Later on, you’ll want to apply some wild upgrades to your favourites too. So, here’s exactly how to repair and upgrade your weapons in Dead Island 2.

How to repair weapons in Dead Island 2

To repair a weapon in Dead Island 2, you’ll need to go to a workbench. You’ll find these naturally as you progress through HELL-A, and they’re also marked on your map.

Has your favourite means of bashing zombie's brains in finally broken? Well, fortunately for us zombie-slayers, we can repair weapons throughout Dead Island 2.

You should look out for these workbenches.

From a workbench, you can then hold the repair button with a specific weapon selected, and provided you have the materials and cash, it’ll be repaired.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re low on materials, you can scrap unused weapons using F3 or by pressing the right analogue stick for more.

How to upgrade weapons in Dead Island 2

To upgrade a weapon in Dead Island 2, whether that's to bring it up to your current level or modify it, you’ll need to also do this at a workbench.

To bring a weapon up to your current level, hold F1, X, or Square with the weapon selected. It’ll be upgraded if you have the necessary materials or cash.

If you’re specifically looking to modify a weapon, you’ll need to first find a blueprint for the modification you want. You’ll find these across HELL-A, usually at unseen before workbenches, from allies, or by felling particularly nasty zombies.

Make sure you're modding your favourite weapons so that they can be even more powerful.

Select the weapon you wish to upgrade at a workbench, and then hold F2, Triangle, or Y. From the next menu, simply select which mods you want for your weapon to attach them. As ever, you’ll need to make sure you have the materials in advance.

Some rare mods will need exotic body parts; these are earned through the skilful maiming of zombies later in the game, so get stomping!

For more on Dead Island 2, take a look at what we thought of the game in our review, as well as some general tips and tricks for your time across HELL-A.