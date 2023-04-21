Dead Island 2 Flushed quest: How to solve the Sewer vat puzzles

Dead Island 2 isn’t a complex game by any means; kill a zombie, talk to a traumatised survivor, find a circuit breaker, and repeat. However, some of the game's puzzles can catch you a little off guard, and the various vats and wheels of HELL-A’s sewers do just that.

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

As part of the Flushed quest, and later, the Heart of Darkness quest, you must navigate HELL-A’s sewers in an attempt to eventually reach Santa Monica. There’s a little math to be doing along the way, though.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the entirety of the Flushed quest in Dead Island 2, detailing how to solve the Sewers vat puzzles.

How to solve the Sewer vat puzzles in Dead Island 2's Flushed quest

At the beginning of Dead Island 2’s Flushed quest, you’ll be directed to make your way to the sewers. Here, you’ll have to defeat a horde, including a Screamer.

After a brief rendezvous with movie fanatic, Patton, you can continue through the sewers towards the Venice Storm Tank. When you get there, you’ll require a code to be able to progress; you will find this code in the window of the furthest room.

You'll find the code in the windowsill of one of the rooms here.

You can then access the two locked rooms down here. Head into the one full of caustic and retrieve the wheel. Attach it to the nearby water pipe, minding the caustic doesn’t kill you first.

Retrieve this wheel and attach it to the pipes beside it.

We’ll then need to rebalance three vats here, and it just so happens we have three water valves around the area with different numbers on them.

Basic maths will solve this puzzle: turn the water pipe with 10 on it to rebalance the first vat that also reads 10. Turn all three water pipes - 10, 45, and 20 - to rebalance the second vat that reads 75. Then, turn the water pipe that reads 45 to balance the final vat, which also reads 45.

These are the levers you need to interact with to rebalance the vats here.

These are the vats you need to rebalance by pulling corresponding levers!

Back in the sewer, take on the incoming horde, and then the gate to Venice Storm Tank will open. If you have an electrical weapon, or the electrical upgrade on your gun, just fire at a few enemies, and they’ll finish themselves off. Electricals in the water will do a tonne of damage to them as they try to walk over to you!

Make your way through the Venice Storm Tank, until you reach a room full of flesh and caustic with two Slobbers. At the end of this room is a circuit breaker, and you can find the breaker you need in a room to the left; there are fire valves in this area that need turning off.

I recommend taking out the Slobbers from a height, so you can easily dodge their vomit, or if you’re feeling strong enough, coax them into the fire-spouting valves. You can also easily run through the fire and heal immediately after if you've a medkit or two to spare.

On the lower level of the room, head into the area of the right and past the fire to find the circuit breaker.

Put the circuit breaker you just found into this box here, and the next gate will open.

Continue ahead, and run through the Heart of Darkness area that is dark, fleshy, and ridden with zombies. We’ll now be finishing up the Flushed quest, and beginning the Heart of Darkness quest in Dead Island 2.

Press onward, until you meet with Konradt; after this cutscene, you’ll unlock your Fury ability, and need to eliminate a horde using it. Once that’s done, you can continue on and exit the sewers; there’ll be more zombies along the way, of course.

And there you have it! Vats rebalanced, and a fiery death avoided (hopefully). Enjoy experiencing the havoc and destruction you can cause with the all-new Fury ability, and don't forget that energy drinks will recharge the ability!

For more on Dead Island 2, take a look at our general tips and tricks for having fun (and staying alive) across HELL-A.