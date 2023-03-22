Have a look at the Dead Island 2 opening cinematic

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have released a trailer showing off the opening cinematic of Dead Island 2.

Once the City of Angels, Los Angeles is now a horror-stained hell full of empty mansions of the rich and famous and a deserted and blood-stained Hollywood Boulevard.

Check out the opening cinematic sequence of Dead Island 2

As you can see in the opening sequence, there's neither a nook nor cranny in town that has been spared. It appears someone's wedding turned into a bloodbath, a diner became the scene of gore-filled mayhem, a plane crash has crashed, and everyone seems to have lost their shoes for some reason.

Featuring a pulp tone, the game is set in sunny, zombie-infested California and toted as a cinematic co-op RPG adventure with plenty of quests, zany characters, and an immersive, twisted universe.

As you fight across the city streets, suburbs, and the promenade of Venice Beach, you will be confronted with zombies itching for some intense and gory first-person combat. Don't worry: you will have plenty of weapons and tactical options at your disposal.

Re-playability is promised, and if you don't want to go it alone, you can take a couple of friends along on your zombie-slaying journey.

Dead Island 2 will release on April 21 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.