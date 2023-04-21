How to find Dr Reed’s lab and disable the maglock in Dead Island 2

You’ll be well on your way with Dead Island 2’s story by now. At this point, our suspicions surrounding the intentions of Dr. Reed are high, and we’re looking to scope out an alternative lab he has been hiding in The Search for Truth quest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

Using just a single, vague image, you need to search the area you’re in and track down this lab. Then, once you’ve tracked it down, you need to break your way in. So far, we’re used to retrieving keycards from corpses or finding an alternative way into areas, but this time around, we need to disable a maglock.

Without further ado, here’s where to find Dr. Reed’s lab and disable the maglock in Dead Island 2.

Where to find Dr Reed’s Lab in Dead Island 2

At the beginning of Dead Island 2’s The Search for Truth quest, you’ll wind up with a single image of somewhere in the surrounding area; this is where Dr. Reed’s Lab lies. However, we have to seek the lab out using this image alone, and it’s easy enough to get lost or succumb to the mania of Butcher zombies while doing so.

You’ll find Dr. Reed’s Lab in the area marked on the map below; it’s a closed garage with a white van outside. As you approach the garage, the door will open and another horde of zombies (including a Screamer) will be hungry for your brains.

The secret lab is where my player character is stood on this map.

Clear them out, and explore the garage. You’ll soon find that the door leading deeper into the Lab is locked using a maglock.

How to disable the maglock in Dr Reed’s Lab in Dead Island 2

The maglock in Dr. Reed’s Lab in Dead Island 2 consists of three separate locks that we have to seek and destroy. The three locks we must destroy take the form of fuse boxes around the small garage that we have access to.

If you’re having trouble finding them, all three fuses that need destroying are shown in the below images.

There’s one fuse by the garage door.

Another fuse is behind some destroyable boxes beside the broken elevator.

The final fuse is in the small office space in the garage, behind the door.

With those taken care of, the door to Dr. Reed’s Lab will now pop open. Go ahead and descend deeper into the lab to find out exactly what Dr. Reed has been up to!

For more on Dead Island 2, take a look at our guide to repairing and upgrading your weapons, as well as everything you need to know about multiplayer.