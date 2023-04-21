Dead Island 2, Dark Pictures Anthology, more now available through GeForce Now

Nvidia has announced the latest round of games added to its GeForce Now streaming service.

These seven games include four Dark Pictures Anthology games, Dead Island 2, F1 2021, and more.

GeForce Now adds seven new games, including Dead Island 2, and there's a big membership sale going on at the moment.

Plus, there is also a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo available on the service, so give it a try if you haven't already.

With The Dark Pictures Anthology, you get each of the four entries of the interactive horror series from Bandai Namco Europe, and each supports ray tracing.

F1 2021 is also new to the service, as is Dead Island 2 and Survival: Fountain of Youth.

And finally, GeForce Now is offering a limited-time discount. Valid now through Sunday, May 21, you can take 40% off a six-month Priority membership for $29.99, normally $49.99.

Priority members get higher access to GeForce gaming servers with gaming sessions extended up to six hours. Priority members also have the option to stream across multiple devices with ray-traced graphics with RTX ON for supported games.