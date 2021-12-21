Dead by Daylight players are arguing about the Lightborn perk

Like all live service games with a passionate online community, Dead by Daylight is liable to the occasional silly drama and debates surrounding gameplay intricacies every now and again. Lo and behold, the current discussion surrounding the Lightborn perk, and the topic of survivor vs killer enjoyment it seems to have uncovered.

First, a bit of background. Dead by daylight is an online multiplayer survival game where a group of survivors must survive an encounter with a player-controller killer. Both the killer and survivors are given tools to help them, including perks that provide certain traits.

One such perk is called Lightborn, which allows for killers to gain a certain resistance to flashlights - a tool survivors use to blind killers while they make their escape or achieve certain objectives. As you can imagine, this makes Lightborn a situational but somewhat useful perk for those frustrated with being blinded all the time, especially since a survivor strategy exists where players all take flashlights and continuously blind the killer.

Fast forward to yesterday, where a Dead by Daylight forum user created a post called LIGHTBORN IS A VALID PERK. This post is anecdotal, telling the story of the killer being cussed out for taking Lightborn and wiping out the four survivors, all of which were using flashlights to constantly blind and annoy the killer.

This lit a fire under much of the community, and resulted in several prominent content creators in the Dead by Daylight space addressing the discussion around Lightborn. Youtuber SpooknJukes is one such example, who made light of the situation, specifically some of the points that anti-lightborn players are vocalizing.

Ultimately, the concept of certain elements of games being cheap or “not fun” is an old and boring trope, going all the way back to arcades and Street Fighter 2. It’s salt from those who can’t cope with being outplayed that we’re seeing here - an anger that your eggs are broken after putting them in one basket.

Looking back at SpooknJukes’ video, specifically the description, you’ll see the perfect summary of this situation out there: “DBD Community at it again with more things that are off limits to other players! Can't wait to see what perk/item/add-on/killer is next!” Scrubs will stay scrubs.