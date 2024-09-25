While DC gets close to locking in its Green Lantern, Supergirl finds its villain

DC is ramping up its casting process a bit for its new cinematic universe, with progress being made on both its Green Lanterns series and Supergirl.

There's been lots of rumours about how might be cast as Hal Jordan in the upcoming Green Lanterns show, simply titled Lanterns, with early reports claiming Josh Brolin had been offered the role, and later reports saying he turned it down. However, Deadline reported earlier this week that Kyle Chandler, known for series like Bloodline and films like Godzilla: King of Monsters, is currently in talks to star as Hal. He hasn't been 100% confirmed just yet, but it is sounding like he's the most likely one to take on the role. If he is cast, this'll be the first time that character will appear in a live-action DC property since the 2011 version with Ryan Reynolds (and we all know how that went).

The series will also feature fellow Green Lantern John Stewart, who'll be a new recruit, with the two of them having to solve an Earth-based mystery involving murder in the American heartland - casting for John Stewart is still underway. Lanterns was only greenlit back in June, despite being in the works for a while before then, so don't expect it to be released any time soon, especially considering casting isn't even finished yet.

One bit of DCU casting news we can say for certain, though, is that Matthias Schoenearts (The Danish Girl) is now attached to Supergirl in a villain role. This will obviously be the first live-action Supergirl film, and it's based on the 2022 run of the character Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In this comic, the main villain is a character called Krem of the Yellow Hill, who kills the father of a young alien girl, this girl in turn bringing Supergirl in for help. Back in April, I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie was roped in to direct the project, which is currently slated to release June 26, 2026.