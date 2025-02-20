DC Studios' Sgt. Rock movie adaptation has lost Daniel Craig, but Luca Guadagnino is still planning to shoot it this year

One of the most out of left field bits of movie news in 2024 was renowned Challengers and Queer filmmaker Luca Guadagnino taking on Sgt. Rock for DC Studios. Moreover, it was said the unexpected project would be a reunion with Queer co-star Daniel Craig. That doesn't appear to be case anymore.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news, underlining that "DC is hoping to shoot the feature this summer" regardless. With James Gunn's Superman very rapidly approaching its July 11, 2025, release date, the filmmaker and creative head of the studio is trying to fast-track a number of projects with scripts in good shape. Recently, the Supergirl movie started shooting, and a thriller based on Batman villain Clayface is planning to film this year too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We've yet to see how fans and the general audiences react to Superman and the idea of yet another rebooted DC universe on the big screen (on top of elseworld projects like The Batman: Part II). After mostly glowing reactions to the first Superman trailer and record views, however, things could be looking up for Gunn's director-driven, more flexible approach to movies and TV shows. Matt Reeves and Lauren LeFranc's The Penguin spinoff series was also another recent win that's restored some faith in the brand.

Sources surrounding the Sgt. Rock project cite "the actor's schedule" and that of his wife - actress Rachel Weisz - as the main reason behind the departure. Others suggest the actor "soured on the role after Queer failed to perform not only at the box office but also in the awards season race." It sounds a bit weird he'd blame Guadagnino for that, but okay! We should also consider the possibility of the actor, who's about to turn 57, giving the highly physical role a second thought and deciding to pursue less demanding parts. You know, not everyone in the business is Tom Cruis-ing their way through life.

In any case, the studio is already looking for a replacement, and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is one of the names being tossed around. He recently boarded Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu at Lucasfilm to play... Rotta the Hutt, so this would be an entirely different challenge. Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959 and gets into plenty of trouble which sometimes includes Nazi zombies and other pulpy elements, so that's a fun role for anyone willing to put in the physical work.

For Guadagnino, who might be attracted by the freedom of a historical setting largely removed from the rest of the DC universe, it'd also be a great chance to flex different muscles. The script comes from Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes.