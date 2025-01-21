Worried you're going to get confused about whether a DC film is canon to the DCU or not? Don't be, as Elseworlds films are getting their own unique opening to make the distinction clear

Keep calm, casual comic book film viewers, because DC is developing a special opening for Elseworlds film to make it clear what is and isn't canon.

With DC opting to have a main canon universe with the option for unconnected Elseworlds films, it's understandable that some audience members might be a bit unsure of what is and isn't canon. You can't expect everyone to be as much of a nerd as we all are, staying up to date on the comings and goings of the DCU in such minutiae. Plus, eventually the DCU will likely get its own Batman separate from Robert Pattinson's, and I'm sure that'll make at least a few people go "hey what happened to Edward?" Lucky for this subset of people, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has made it clear that Elseworlds films will have a distinct opening of their own.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In response to a fan on Threads, who asked why shows like Harley Quinn and The Penguin don't use the DC Studios logo if they're now technically DC Studios shows. "All DC television & film projects are now under DC Studios," Gunn explained. "Because Harley Quinn was developed long before us we didn’t think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there. On Penguin, which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios anim at the end." Gunn then noted that they're "currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening," meaning it'll be pretty clear what you're in for as soon as the film starts (going forwards at least).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Presumably the first project to use that new opening will be the upcoming The Batman: Part 2, even if it has now been delayed for a second time all the way to 2027. Luckily, there will be some actual DCU projects to tide us over while we wait, like Gunn's Superman film, which is due out this coming July 11.